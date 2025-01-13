x
Home > Politics

Padi Kaushik Reddy arrested

Published on January 13, 2025 by swathy

Padi Kaushik Reddy arrested

BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy has been arrested by Police just an hour ago. Karimnagar Police arrested Kaushik Reddy from his residence at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

After brawl broke out between Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy and Jagtial MLA Sanjay on Sunday, Karimnagar Police filed three cases on BRS leader. Cases were registered upon receiving complaints from MLA Sanjay, a Congress supporter and local RDO. Acting upon these cases, Karimnagar Police today arrested Kaushik Reddy. He is being taken to Karimnagar from Hyderabad.

The arrest of Padi Kaushik Reddy is creating tensions in Telangana politics, with BRS leaders expressing severe displeasure over Revanth Reddy Government’s attitude towards Opposition leaders.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao condemned arrest of Padi Kaushik Reddy by Police. He fired on CM Revanth Reddy, saying that it has become a habit for Congress Govt to file cases on Opposition leaders, questioning Government’s failures.

Just hours before arrest, even Padi Kaushik Reddy came down heavily on CM Revanth Reddy. He said that Revanth Sarkar has been targeting him only to hide Congress Government’s failures and he is not afraid of cases and arrests.

With Kaushik Reddy’s arrest, political scenario in Telangana will surely witness a bitter fight between ruling Congress and Opposition BRS.

