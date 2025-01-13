x
Home > Movie News

Sankranthiki Vasthunnam USA Premieres Today

Published on January 13, 2025 by swathy

Sankranthiki Vasthunnam USA Premieres Today

Sankranthiki Vasthunnam USA Premieres

Victory Venkatesh, the hit machine Anil Ravipudi, and Sri Venkateswara Creations are all set to complete a hat-trick of blockbusters in their combination with their much-awaited family entertainer, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam.

The film is slated for a grand worldwide release tomorrow, with premieres today in the USA. Shloka Entertainments, renowned for bringing Telugu blockbusters to the USA, is handling the film’s release there.

With chartbuster music by Bheems Ceciroleo and an overwhelming response to the trailer, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam has captured the hearts of not only family audiences but also a diverse range of viewers. The crime elements in the story have added an intriguing twist to the narrative.

Venkatesh plays a hilarious role as an ex-cop, while Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary portray his excellent and ex-girlfriend, respectively. Director Anil Ravipudi made the film as a full-on entertainer. Dil Raju presents, while Shirish serves as the producer for the film crafted on a grand scale.

The advance sales are impressive across all territories. Don’t miss out on this unique triangular crime story—make sure to catch it at a theatre near you!

CLICK HERE!! for the Sankranthiki Vasthunnam USA Schedules.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC

