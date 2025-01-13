Akhanda 2 shooting crucial episodes in Maha Kumbh Mela

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next film is Akhanda 2 – Thaandavam and the first schedule of the film has been wrapped up in Ramoji Film City recently. Balakrishna is on a break to promote his release Daaku Maharaaj and he is celebrating the success now. Meanwhile, Boyapati Sreenu and his team flew down to Prayagraj to shoot some of the crucial episodes of Akhanda 2 – Thaandavam in the happening Maha Kumbh Mela. This is a spiritual gathering that takes place every 144 years.

Some of the devotional content will be shot in this Maha Kumbh Mela. Balakrishna plays Aghora in the film and he is a disciple of God. The Indian government has made grand arrangements for Maha Kumbh Mela this year and 45 crore people are expected to attend the spiritual gathering this year and it takes place for 45 days. Akhanda 2 – Thaandavam is a big-budget attempt and Balakrishna is presented in a new light. 14 Reels Plus are the producers. “#Akhanda2 – Thaandavam begins its shoot at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, capturing the true essence of faith and devotion. Grand release worldwide for Dussehra on SEPTEMBER 25th, 2025” posted the makers officially.