Megastar and Teja Sajja attend Sankranthi Celebrations at Kishan Reddy’s Residence

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Kishan Reddy arranged a grand Sankranthi celebrations in his official Delhi residence this evening. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the special guest along with several politicians, businessmen and celebrities. From Tollywood, Megastar Chiranjeevi along with young actor Teja Sajja received invitations and they are present for the celebrations. Megastar flew to New Delhi in a special chartered flight this morning from Begumpet to attend the Sankranthi celebrations.

On the work front, Megastar Chiranjeevi is on a break and he will soon resume the shoot of Vishwambara, a sci-fi film directed by Vassistha. The film is expected to have a summer 2025 release. Teja Sajja is shooting for a big-budget periodic drama titled Mirai directed by Kartik Ghattamaneni. The film too is aimed for summer 2025 release.