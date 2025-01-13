x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office
Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree
Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree
Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally
Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions
Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Jayam Ravi renames Himself

Published on January 13, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Akhanda 2 shooting crucial episodes in Maha Kumbh Mela
image
Megastar and Teja Sajja attend Sankranthi Celebrations at Kishan Reddy’s Residence
image
Jayam Ravi renames Himself
image
Two Major Incidents in Tirumala Within Hours Raise Concerns Among Devotees
image
Indian Rupee Hits Record Low Against US Dollar

Jayam Ravi renames Himself

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan, formerly known as Jayam Ravi, has announced that he will now go by his birth name Ravi Mohan. He says this new name aligns better with his personal and professional aspirations and identity. Additionally, Ravi Mohan has launched his own production company called Ravi Mohan Studios, which aims to create and showcase stories that inspire and captivate global audiences. Furthermore, he has transformed his fan clubs into the Ravi Mohan Fans Foundation, a philanthropic initiative to support those in need. Ravi Mohan was previously in the news for separating from his wife Aarti, with whom he has two sons, Aarav and Aayan. Professionally, he was last seen in the films Siren and Brother, and his upcoming project is Kadhalika Neramillai, set to release on January 14, 2025.

“As we step into a new year filled with hope and endless possibilities, I am excited to share a transformative decision that marks a new chapter in my journey. Cinema is/has always been my greatest passion and the foundation of my career, a world that has shaped who I am today. As I reflect on my journey, I am filled with immense gratitude for the opportunities, love, and support that cinema and all of you have given me. I look forward to extending my support to the industry that gave me life, love, and purpose. To pursue my unwavering passion for cinema, I am delighted to announce the launch of ‘Ravi Mohan Studios’, a production house dedicated to discovering and championing compelling narratives that inspire, captivate, and resonate with audiences worldwide. This venture represents my commitment to nurturing emerging talent and bringing profound, meaningful stories to Cinema” told his statement.

Next Megastar and Teja Sajja attend Sankranthi Celebrations at Kishan Reddy’s Residence Previous Two Major Incidents in Tirumala Within Hours Raise Concerns Among Devotees
else

TRENDING

image
Akhanda 2 shooting crucial episodes in Maha Kumbh Mela
image
Megastar and Teja Sajja attend Sankranthi Celebrations at Kishan Reddy’s Residence
image
Jayam Ravi renames Himself

Latest

image
Akhanda 2 shooting crucial episodes in Maha Kumbh Mela
image
Megastar and Teja Sajja attend Sankranthi Celebrations at Kishan Reddy’s Residence
image
Jayam Ravi renames Himself
image
Two Major Incidents in Tirumala Within Hours Raise Concerns Among Devotees
image
Indian Rupee Hits Record Low Against US Dollar

Most Read

image
Two Major Incidents in Tirumala Within Hours Raise Concerns Among Devotees
image
Indian Rupee Hits Record Low Against US Dollar
image
Manchu Vishnu Adopts 120 Orphans

Related Articles

Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024 Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow