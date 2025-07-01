Exclusive: Team Vishwambara’s Wrong Step on VFX Work

UV Creations share a great bonding with Ram Charan. They have started Vishwambara with Megastar Chiranjeevi, a socio fantasy film which is made on a huge budget. Chiranjeevi was paid big remuneration and the shooting portions were wrapped up on time. The makers hired an in-house VFX team to work on the graphics work. The film’s director Vassishta and the makers have closely monitored the VFX work. The first teaser of Vishwambara was released early this year and the response was disastrous. This was because of the VFX team which is a third-party team and they have never handled a big-budget film completely. They worked as per the instructions of the director but they could not get the desired output. This is because of the inexperience, limited time and other factors.

Though they have done VFX for several films on a partial basis, they haven’t done a film of this scale. Soon, the producers have realized their mistake and they have now approached some of the best international VFX teams for better output. The VFX work of Vishwambara is currently going on and they will be completed soon. The team will lock the final cut after they are convinced with the VFX work. The release date of Vishwambara is yet to be finalized for now.

One good relief is that Jio Hotstar have bagged the digital and satellite rights of Vishwambara for a fancy price. The Hindi rights too are sold out for a decent price. The makers will now have to get the VFX work done and finalize the release date, close the theatrical deals. There are a lot of speculations about the film and the release date. A better clarity on the release date of Vishwambara will be attained soon.