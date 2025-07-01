x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Team Vishwambara’s Wrong Step on VFX Work

Published on July 1, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Aishwarya Rai’s Advice for Abhishek Bachchan
image
Exclusive: Team Vishwambara’s Wrong Step on VFX Work
image
How many will follow Aamir Khan’s Strategy?
image
Tollywood Producers Risking Big for Dubbing Films
image
CM Revanth Reddy serious on Pashamylaram tragedy

Exclusive: Team Vishwambara’s Wrong Step on VFX Work

vishwambhara

UV Creations share a great bonding with Ram Charan. They have started Vishwambara with Megastar Chiranjeevi, a socio fantasy film which is made on a huge budget. Chiranjeevi was paid big remuneration and the shooting portions were wrapped up on time. The makers hired an in-house VFX team to work on the graphics work. The film’s director Vassishta and the makers have closely monitored the VFX work. The first teaser of Vishwambara was released early this year and the response was disastrous. This was because of the VFX team which is a third-party team and they have never handled a big-budget film completely. They worked as per the instructions of the director but they could not get the desired output. This is because of the inexperience, limited time and other factors.

Though they have done VFX for several films on a partial basis, they haven’t done a film of this scale. Soon, the producers have realized their mistake and they have now approached some of the best international VFX teams for better output. The VFX work of Vishwambara is currently going on and they will be completed soon. The team will lock the final cut after they are convinced with the VFX work. The release date of Vishwambara is yet to be finalized for now.

One good relief is that Jio Hotstar have bagged the digital and satellite rights of Vishwambara for a fancy price. The Hindi rights too are sold out for a decent price. The makers will now have to get the VFX work done and finalize the release date, close the theatrical deals. There are a lot of speculations about the film and the release date. A better clarity on the release date of Vishwambara will be attained soon.

Next Aishwarya Rai’s Advice for Abhishek Bachchan Previous How many will follow Aamir Khan’s Strategy?
else

TRENDING

image
Aishwarya Rai’s Advice for Abhishek Bachchan
image
Exclusive: Team Vishwambara’s Wrong Step on VFX Work
image
How many will follow Aamir Khan’s Strategy?

Latest

image
Aishwarya Rai’s Advice for Abhishek Bachchan
image
Exclusive: Team Vishwambara’s Wrong Step on VFX Work
image
How many will follow Aamir Khan’s Strategy?
image
Tollywood Producers Risking Big for Dubbing Films
image
CM Revanth Reddy serious on Pashamylaram tragedy

Most Read

image
CM Revanth Reddy serious on Pashamylaram tragedy
image
Death toll mounts in Hyderabad reactor blast
image
AP gets a jolt in case of Banakacharla Project

Related Articles

Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards