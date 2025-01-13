x
Home > Politics

Two Major Incidents in Tirumala Within Hours Raise Concerns Among Devotees

Published on January 13, 2025 by swathy

Two Major Incidents in Tirumala Within Hours Raise Concerns Among Devotees

Tirumala, has recently been in the news for unfortunate reasons. Within a span of a few hours on Monday, two separate incidents ,a fire accident and a bus mishap left devotees in shock. While no lives were lost, these events have raised questions about safety measures in the temple town.

On Monday, a fire broke out at the Laddu Prasadam counter in Tirumala. The incident occurred near counter number 47, where a UPS system connected to the computer caught fire. Thick smoke filled the area, causing panic among devotees. Many ran for safety as the flames spread quickly. Fortunately, the TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) staff acted swiftly and brought the situation under control. No casualties or injuries were reported, but the incident has left devotees concerned about safety protocols.

In another incident, an RTC bus carrying devotees lost control on the ghat road near Tirumala. The bus hit a roadside wall but was saved from plunging into a valley due to strong crash barriers. The quick response of the driver and the sturdy barriers prevented a major tragedy. However, several passengers sustained minor injuries. The accident led to a traffic jam stretching over a kilometer, disrupting travel for hours. Authorities used a crane to clear the bus from the road and restore normal traffic flow.

These incidents are not isolated. In recent months, Tirumala has witnessed multiple accidents, including wild animal attacks on devotees and a tragic incident where a child lost their life. Such repeated mishaps have left devotees worried and demanding better safety measures.

In response to these incidents, TTD Chairman BR Naidu addressed the media, assuring devotees of enhanced safety and transparency in services. He emphasized that the TTD is working diligently to provide better facilities, including improved queue management, accommodation, and prasadam distribution. Naidu also urged the media and social media users to avoid spreading false information and to verify facts before reporting.

TTD officials have announced several reforms to ensure the safety and convenience of devotees. These include stricter audits of donor services, better accommodation allocation systems, and reduced waiting times for darshan. The TTD is also focusing on improving the quality of prasadam and other services to enhance the overall experience for pilgrims.

