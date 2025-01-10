x
Home > Movie Reviews

Game Changer Movie Review

Published on January 10, 2025 by admin

Game Changer Movie – Final Report:

Game Changer is a film with above-average content, and has potential for box-office success due to Charan’s presence and the grandeur of the production. Shankar has crafted a relatively better second half compared to the first. The highlight of the film is the post-interval thirty minutes, where Charan delivers a standout performance as ‘ Appanna’ . Not only that thirty minutes, entire film charan is very good in performance. The ‘Dhop’ and ‘Jaragandi’ songs are classic Shankar mark in making , showcasing the grandeur. The introduction scene and the interval twist are both well-executed. The IAS officer versus Minister scenes in the first half and the social awareness-focused scenes with their thought-provoking dialogues in the second half are Shankar’s signature style. The production values are truly exceptional.

On the flip side, The anger management concept is very boring in the first half. The lead couple thread is utterly wasted. For Gen Z audience this film might not be a good fit unless Charan fans. Overall, this Shankar Charan film Game Changer is not really a Game Changer but one-time watchable. Watch it.

First Half Report:

Game Changer’s first half is decent. Every frame is grand and typical of Shankar Films. The DHOP song is excellent, the IAS officer versus Minister confrontation scenes are good. Ram Charan’s portrayal of a university student and an IAS officer is commendable. Core theme, lead couples’ college thread could’ve been better. Srikanth as Bobbili Satyamurthy , SJ Surya as minister Mopidevi are adequate. Shankar mark strong social message or content is missing so far. Interval Block twist is good

 

Director: S. Shankar
Cinematography:  Tirru
Music: Thaman S
Producer: Dil Raju
Production:Sri Venkateswara Creations

