Home > Movie News

Game Changer: Much-Hyped “Naanaa Hyraanaa” Song Missing from Release

Published on January 10, 2025 by nymisha

Game Changer: Much-Hyped “Naanaa Hyraanaa” Song Missing from Release

The highly anticipated movie Game Changer, directed by Shankar, hit theatres today amidst immense expectations. However, audiences were left surprised and disappointed to discover that the much-hyped “Naanaa Hyraanaa” song was missing from the movie.

Promoted as a melody of the year, the song, sung by Karthik and Shreya Ghoshal with music by Thaman, was touted as a visual spectacle. It was marketed as the costliest song in Shankar’s illustrious career and the first in India to be filmed using an infrared camera. With grand visuals expected from Shankar’s expertise in song picturisation, the omission left fans perplexed.

According to the team, technical issues with processing the infrared footage caused the delay. Since this was a pioneering effort, unforeseen challenges arose, preventing the song from being ready in time for the initial release.

The good news is that the makers are actively working to resolve the issues. They plan to include the song in the movie during the Pongal festival, just a couple of days away. Fans can look forward to experiencing the grandeur of “Naanaa Hyraanaa” soon, with the promise of it being a visual and auditory treat worth the wait.

For now, audiences will have to enjoy Game Changer without its star-studded melody but can expect the full experience shortly.

