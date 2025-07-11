x
Politics

Amaravati’s Quantum Valley Set to Become a Global Tech Icon

Published on July 11, 2025 by nymisha

Amaravati’s Quantum Valley Set to Become a Global Tech Icon

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to construct an iconic Quantum Valley building in Amaravati, aiming to make it a globally recognised architectural and technological marvel. Designs are currently being reviewed to ensure the building is unlike anything seen elsewhere in the world. The structure, spread over 40,000 square feet, will soon have its finalized model.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to develop buildings in Quantum Valley that will be talked about across the globe. He has held two rounds of discussions with officials regarding the design selection, and a final decision is expected within a week. The government has already announced that Quantum Valley will be inaugurated on January 1, 2026.

To support this initiative, IBM has submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to establish a 156-qubit Quantum 2 Computer in Amaravati. The company is also setting up a Quantum Computing Research and Development Centre, and construction of the required facility over 40,000 sq ft is underway.

A Controlled Environment for Quantum Computing

Quantum computers operate using photons (light particles) and require highly secure and controlled environments. Even a tiny disturbance — such as air movement or external sound — can affect the processor’s performance. So, the quantum computer’s room will be built with multiple layers of insulation to eliminate external noise and light interference. The core chamber will be designed to maintain a temperature close to -273°C, the lowest possible on the thermodynamic scale. Every single component of the computer will be supervised by a dedicated scientist. Technologies like quantum physics and quantum sensing will come together in this setup. Through cloud connectivity, the quantum computer will provide services worldwide. The government has also allotted space for ancillary units responsible for building the hardware and software needed to support IBM’s system.

Infrastructure and Global Collaboration

The broader plan is to develop 9 million square feet of infrastructure in phases. Modelled after Hyderabad’s Hi-Tech City, Quantum Valley will follow a public-private partnership model, where developers will construct commercial buildings and lease them to various companies. The government will allocate land to companies interested in building facilities in Quantum Valley, with the condition that all structures must conform to the master design blueprint selected by the government.

Officials are in active discussions with leading global companies, startups, research institutions, universities, and quantum hardware manufacturers to bring them to Amaravati’s Quantum Valley. A senior official confirmed that land will be provided to such institutions to set up their operations in the ecosystem.

Through Quantum Valley, Amaravati is being positioned as a global quantum technology hub, reinforcing Andhra Pradesh’s ambition to lead in cutting-edge innovation and future-ready infrastructure.

