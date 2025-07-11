The 100 Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 2.5/5

Telugu small screen actor RK Sagar has tested his luck in films and is waiting for the big break. Serials lile Mogali Rekulu brought him immense following. He has taken a small break and his upcoming film ‘The 100’ is hitting the screens today. The film is an action thriller and Sagar plays the role of a cop. Here is the review of The 100:

Story:

A series of robberies takes place in the city of Hyderabad. All these robberies happen on the New Moon (Amavasya) day. At the same time, Madhu Priya (Vishnu Priya), a software engineer commits suicide. Vikranth (RK Sagar) will be assigned both these cases and his investigation reveals shocking facts. The rest of The 100 is all about the facts and how Aart (Misha Narang), a classical dancer is related to these episodes. Watch The 100 to know how Vikranth solves all these mysteries.

Analysis:

Investigative thrillers are quite common in Malayalam and they are narrated in a gripping matter. Irrespective of the actors involved, the narration has to be gripping and interesting. The 100 is one such film and the film narrates how IPC Section 100 is a weapon for women. The 100 educates the society about the section and importance of it when the atrocities on women are increasing.

The director starts the story right from the first frame. The suicide of a software engineer is shown and the film passes into a series of robberies. The story of Aarti is narrated on a parallel note. All these three stories are linked together. The story has to end when Vikranth nabs the culprits behind the crime but the real story of The 100 starts later. The backstory of Aarti is narrated in an emotional manner and they are quite impressive.

All the thrilling facts unfold well. Any investigative thriller has to be gripping and The 100 is narrated without any deviations. There are no regular commercial elements in the film. Finding the right clues in an investigation is very important for the narration. Vikranth relies on CC Cameras and its footage. The 100 also has its flaws. The climax is completely predictable and some of the episodes should have been taken special care.

Performances:

RK Sagar looks dashing and perfect as a cop. He was sincere as Vikranth and does his part well. He was subtle with his performance as a sincere cop in The 100. Misha Narang looks beautiful in her role and she also performed well. She is a Classical Dancer by profession and she looked natural in her role. Dhanya Balakrishnan has a role with enough prominence and it is revealed during the second half of the film. Tarak Ponnappa gets one more powerful role after Pushpa 2: The Rule. He has been simple and stylish in his role.

The 100 is a grand film on a technical side. Shyam K Naidu’s cinematographer work is quite impressive. Harshavardhan Rameshwar’s background score should have been better. The 100 is a film made without any deviations. The director picks up an interesting plot and narrates it with enough thrills in a gripping manner. All those who love to watch thrillers can watch The 100.

