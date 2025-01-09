x
Pushpa 2 Stampede Impact: Restrictions on Game Changer

Published on January 9, 2025 by swathy

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan’s upcoming film Game Changer is hitting the screens tomorrow and there are a lot of restrictions in Telangana for the film. There are a lot of restrictions for Game Changer in Hyderabad for the premiere shows. For the RTC Crossroad Shows, there are a lot of restrictions imposed. No banners, papers are sent inside and everyone is sent after thorough checking into the single screens in the region. There is an impact of Pushpa 2: The Rule in Telangana for sure. There are strict instructions given and tight security is imposed for the 4 AM shows in the region.

Mega fans are stressed but there is no other option left for Game Changer. The makers acquired the permissions for 4 AM shows and all the shows are packed. Tight security is kept and everything is monitored. The fans will have a tough time enjoying the film as there are a lot of restrictions in the best theatrical space. Game Changer is releasing tomorrow and it is directed by Shankar. Ram Charan and Kiara Advani are the lead actors. Dil Raju is the producer.

