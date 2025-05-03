Nani & Srinidhi’s Blockbuster HIT 3 USA Tour Kicks Off with a Bang

There’s no stopping him – Nani delivers his third straight blockbuster, and the buzz is louder than ever! A complete family entertainer that’s winning hearts across all age groups, the film has become a celebration for audiences worldwide.

In North America, the response has been phenomenal – the film has already become Nani’s highest premiere grosser and is now racing towards the $2 million mark! Fans have turned out in record numbers, making it one of the biggest hits of his career overseas.

To celebrate this roaring success, Nani and Srinidhi Shetty have set off on a power-packed USA tour, meeting fans and joining the festivities city by city.

USA TOUR SCHEDULE :

MAY 3 – SATURDAY

– RALEIGH: 1:30 PM – 3:00 PM

– CHARLOTTE: 6:30 PM – 10:00 PM

MAY 4 – SUNDAY

– ST. LOUIS: 10:30 AM – 2:30 PM

– KANSAS: 6:30 PM – 10 PM

MAY 5 – MONDAY

– LOS ANGELES: 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM

The tour kick-started with a bang – packed venues, electric energy, and unforgettable fan moments. Wherever they go, celebrations follow.

Be part of the blockbuster wave. Grab your tickets now at www.nanihit3.com and catch the stars LIVE.

