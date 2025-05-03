x
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
allu arjun family april highlights
rana and miheeka at times square
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Shruti Haasan Black flag look
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Ananya Panday Italy Trip
Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock
Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Home > Politics

MP Raghunandan Rao urges BJP workers to check Madrasas

Published on May 3, 2025 by swathy

BJP MP Raghunandan Rao continued his tirade against Madrasas, urging BJP workers to check the authenticity of Madrasas operating in Telangana.

MP Raghunandan Rao, who is representing Medak in Loksabha, came up with serious allegations that Madarsas are filling young minds with hatred against Hindu religion.

“Very small-aged students from Madrasas in Jinnaram and Sadashivpet were involved in anti-Hindu activities. We questioned to find out how they got so much animosity against Hinduism at such a young age. What’s disturbing is, these young minds are being trained in Madarsas and their hearts are filled with hatred,” said MP Raghunandan Rao, speaking at BJP meeting in Nalgonda on Saturday.

“What’s shocking is, these Madrasas are run without any permissions from Govt and are not supervised by any official authority. That’s a serious issue. Education Department officials, Fire Department personnel, Municipal staff and others come time and again and harrass even if one starts a small school. But no official from any government department is visiting these Madarsas and checking whether they have required permissions?” further said MP Raghunandan Rao.

“In the madarsas set up in undivided Medak district, young children from Bihar’s Kishanganj are staying. I suspect, they are not from Bihar but from Bangladesh. As Govt is not taking any action on these Madrasas, I have raised my voice against them. I urge even you to check the Madrasas in your area and find out whether they have required permission and keep an eye on their activities,” urged MP Raghunandan Rao appealing to BJP cadres.

