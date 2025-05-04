A Grand Launch for LORVEN AI Studio

Top producer and distributor Dil Raju has been in plans to launch an AI studio and the work has been happening from a long time. On the evening of Saturday, LORVEN AI Studio was launched in a grand manner. Several bigwigs from Telugu film industry attended the launch. Mega Producer Allu Aravind launched LORVEN AI Studio. Telangana IT Minister Sridhar Babu was the Special Guest of the evening and the event was attended by Tollywood celebrities.

K Raghavendra Rao, Allu Aravind, Suresh Babu, VV Vinayak, Gemini Kiran, V Vijayendra Prasad, Sukumar, Anil Ravipudi, Bobby Kolli, Vamshi Paidipally, Sriram Venu, TG Vishwa Prasad, Sahu Garapati, KL Damodar Prasad, Kona Venkat, BVS Ravi, Mohankrishna Indraganti, Balagam Venu and others were present for the event. Several celebrities lauded the efforts of Dil Raju and LORVEN AI Studio.