HIT: The Third Case Movie Review

HIT: The Third Case Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 2.75/5

Story:

Arjun Sarkar, a fierce and aggressive police officer known for his brutal treatment of criminals, is introduced in the film as being under arrest for reasons that are not immediately revealed to the audience. While in jail, he begins to share his past with a fellow inmate.

As the flashback unfolds, we see Arjun Sarkar serving as a Superintendent of Police in Jammu and Kashmir, where he earns widespread praise for his ruthless efficiency in handling terrorists. However, he soon uncovers a deeper conspiracy. In a single day, 13 murders are executed across India with identical precision – triggering nationwide alarm. Arjun launches an investigation that ultimately leads him to a secret gang and its sophisticated, chilling methods.

The rest of the story follows how Arjun Sarkar uncovers their operations..

Analysis:

Unlike the earlier installments in the HIT franchise – where the focus was primarily on a central incident followed by a “whodunit” investigation – HIT 3 takes a more cinematic, larger-than-life approach. Here, the story leans less on procedural investigation and more on high-stakes action and crime thriller elements. The investigative depth is limited, shifting the tone from grounded detective work to a more stylized narrative where the hero takes charge in rescuing victims from a criminal network.

The film also weaves in family and romantic elements, though they occupy minimal screen time. Samuthirakani plays Nani’s father, and the fun exchanges between them are effective. Notably, Nani’s bold, profanity-laced dialogues in the first half stand out – they land with impact and resonate strongly with younger audiences and mass viewers alike.

In the second half- where the core of the story is revealed- the plot dives deep into the world that the hero infiltrates. For a stretch, the narrative takes on a Squid Game-like vibe, with its sinister, high-stakes setting. The rescue sequence is crafted to please mass audiences, especially with the surprise entry of two additional heroes in the climax, which is sure to thrill fans and frontbenchers alike.

On the technical front, the cinematography is well-balanced, effectively capturing both the dense forest landscapes and the creatively designed sets inspired by the Squid Game aesthetic. The visual execution complements the film’s intense tone.

Director Dr. Sailesh Kolanu brings a skilled touch to the film, infusing it with well-placed medical references and a justified portrayal of violence that align with his professional background. These elements enhance the storytelling and add depth. However, the film’s pacing is uneven at times, occasionally feeling dragged.

Mickey J. Meyer’s music is decent, though not particularly memorable. On the production front, both Nani’s own banner Unanimous Productions, and Wall Poster Cinema, deliver strong production values that support the film’s ambitious scale.

Unsurprisingly, Nani is the standout performer – he owns the role with remarkable precision and intensity, delivering a near-perfect portrayal that drives the entire film. Srinidhi Shetty’s role, however, is quite limited and doesn’t leave much impact.

Despite the heavy buildup surrounding the villain and setup, the antagonist’s characterization ultimately falls short of expectations. Beyond Nani, there aren’t any particularly memorable supporting characters, making it largely a one-man show carried by his top-gear performance.

On the flip side, the film lacks originality in its core storytelling – it doesn’t plant any truly creative narrative seeds. It has Runtime length issues. The primary USP lies in its attempt to present a slick, stylized action thriller, particularly in the second half, drawing heavy inspiration from Squid Game, Kill Bill, and John Wick. While the packaging feels fresh, the underlying content doesn’t offer much novelty.

Positives:

– Nani’s stellar performance

– Stylish packaging

– Sharp dialogues & At times impactful direction

– Strong cinematography

Negatives:

– Inconsistent pacing

– Weak investigative depth

– Some elements are unrelatable for general masses

– Core point is Overly cinematic, borders on unrealistic

Verdict:

HIT 3 is likely to resonate more with viewers who enjoy Western-inspired narratives and stylized action thrillers. While the second half may feel disconnected for the general mass audience, the film offers a refreshing departure from conventional formats. Though the storytelling struggles at times, the climax tries to resuce the film with its high-voltage moments and star-powered surprises. You may watch it for its unique packaging and Nani’s commanding performance.

Telugu360 Rating: 2.75/5

Director: Sailesh Kolanu

Cinematography: Sanu John Varghese

Music: Mickey J. Meyer

Producer: Prashanti Tipirneni

Nani

Production: Wall Poster Cinema