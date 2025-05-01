x
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Ananya Panday Italy Trip
Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock
Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look
Malaika Arora NYC Trip
SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look
Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look
Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments
Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala
Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes
Home > Movie News

Akhanda 2 joins Sankranthi 2026 Race

Published on May 1, 2025 by nymisha

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming film Akhanda 2 is high on expectations. Boyapati Sreenu is carving one more mass action film that comes with a devotional touch. The film is high on expectations and Balakrishna’s look, performance will be the major highlight of Akhanda 2. The makers announced that the film will be released for Dasara. It would be impossible for the film to release during Dasara considering the post-production work and the VFX work involved.

The team discussed about releasing Akhanda 2 in December and the producers have now finalized to release the film during Sankranthi 2026. An official announcement will be made very soon. Balakrishna who has taken a major break will resume the shoot of Akhanda 2 very soon. Pragya Jaiswal and Samyuktha will be seen in other important roles. Thaman is scoring the music while 14 Reels Plus are the producers of Akhanda 2.

