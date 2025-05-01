Akhanda 2 joins Sankranthi 2026 Race

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming film Akhanda 2 is high on expectations. Boyapati Sreenu is carving one more mass action film that comes with a devotional touch. The film is high on expectations and Balakrishna’s look, performance will be the major highlight of Akhanda 2. The makers announced that the film will be released for Dasara. It would be impossible for the film to release during Dasara considering the post-production work and the VFX work involved.

The team discussed about releasing Akhanda 2 in December and the producers have now finalized to release the film during Sankranthi 2026. An official announcement will be made very soon. Balakrishna who has taken a major break will resume the shoot of Akhanda 2 very soon. Pragya Jaiswal and Samyuktha will be seen in other important roles. Thaman is scoring the music while 14 Reels Plus are the producers of Akhanda 2.