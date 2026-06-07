NTR’s Dragon to Shoot Action Episodes in Sri Lanka

NTR and blockbuster director Prashanth Neel are collaborating for a pan-Indian action saga titled Dragon and the film is slated for June 11, 2027 release. Keeping an end to the speculations about the film’s upcoming shoot, the makers have locked Sri Lanka for their next destination. The entire core team of Dragon will be moving to Sri Lanka next month for a crucial schedule. Prashanth Neel has planned to shoot some high-voltage action episodes featuring NTR in the stunning locations of the island country.

With this lengthy schedule, a major portion of the film’s shoot will be wrapped up. NTR will be seen in a ruthless, beast-like avatar as Luger in this period drama set against the backdrop of the international opium trade. Rukmini Vasanth is the leading lady and she has allocated bulk dates for the project. Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor and Biju Menon will be seen in powerful roles. Ravi Basrur is scoring the music and the recently released glimpse received a positive response. NTR Arts and Mythri Movie Makers are co-producing this big-budget attempt.