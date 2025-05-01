Manchu Vs Single War: Crucial Meetings Held

Manchu Vishnu was really unhappy for using Sivayya and Manchu word in one of the dialogues in the trailer of Sree Vishnu’s upcoming movie Single. Vishnu has sent a clear message to Allu Aravind and the team of GA2 Pictures about the same. Sree Vishnu soon released a video and he apologized Manchu Vishnu. He also promised to remove the words in the film. Manchu Vishnu being the President of MAA has called for a Crucial Meeting to discuss the issue. He mounted pressure on Allu Aravind to remove those words.

Soon, Allu Aravind has stepped down and he decided to avoid unnecessary controversies around his upcoming release. Though Bunny Vaas was hesitant to remove the words, Allu Aravind has sent a strong message to the team about removing all the controversial words in the final version of Single. The issue has been resolved for now. Single is releasing on May 9th and the film has Ivana and Ketika Sharma playing the heroines. GA2 Pictures are the producers and Caarthick Raju is the director.