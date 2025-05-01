x
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Ananya Panday Italy Trip
Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock
Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look
Malaika Arora NYC Trip
SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look
Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look
Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments
Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala
Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes
Venkatesh and Trivikram Film Exclusive Updates

Published on May 1, 2025 by nymisha

Top director Trivikram has recently pitched an idea for Victory Venkatesh after his film with Allu Arjun got delayed. Venkatesh who hasn’t signed any films has asked Trivikram to finalize things at the earliest. The film is said to be a family entertainer and the final script of the film will be ready by the end of this month. Trivikram will wrap up the pre-production work in quick schedules and the shoot commences in July this year.

Though the initial plan was to release the film during Sankranthi 2026, Trivikram and his team decided to complete the shoot as per the plan and not in a mad rush. This untitled family entertainer will have its release during summer 2026. Haarika and Hassine Creations will produce the film and Thaman is on board as the music composer. The shooting formalities will be completed before December.

