Venkatesh and Trivikram Film Exclusive Updates

Top director Trivikram has recently pitched an idea for Victory Venkatesh after his film with Allu Arjun got delayed. Venkatesh who hasn’t signed any films has asked Trivikram to finalize things at the earliest. The film is said to be a family entertainer and the final script of the film will be ready by the end of this month. Trivikram will wrap up the pre-production work in quick schedules and the shoot commences in July this year.

Though the initial plan was to release the film during Sankranthi 2026, Trivikram and his team decided to complete the shoot as per the plan and not in a mad rush. This untitled family entertainer will have its release during summer 2026. Haarika and Hassine Creations will produce the film and Thaman is on board as the music composer. The shooting formalities will be completed before December.