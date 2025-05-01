DeThadi First Look: Ashish In A Mass Avatar

Young actor Ashish is back, and this time, he’s bringing the beat of the streets with him. Marking a major milestone for Sri Venkateswara Creations, it is the 60th production from industry stalwarts Dil Raju and Shirish, and it introduces fresh talent Aditya Rao Gangasani as director.

Unveiled on the occasion of Ashish’s birthday, the first look of the movie titled DeThadi makes a lasting impression. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Hyderabad’s street culture, the poster showcases Ashish in a mass avatar. Dressed in a vibrantly mismatched outfit, including jeans creatively printed with the days of the week, his look exudes a quirky, rugged charm.

Set against a celebratory backdrop of dancers and street drummers, the film promises an immersive experience. With Ashish delivering dialogues in Hyderabadi slang and undergoing a complete mass makeover, the role marks a fresh chapter in his career.

The movie will go on floors soon.