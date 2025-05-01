x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Ananya Panday Italy Trip
Ananya Panday Italy Trip
Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock
Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock
Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event
Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Samantha Stuns In Blue
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick?
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown
Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look
Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look
Malaika Arora NYC Trip
Malaika Arora NYC Trip
SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look
SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look
Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look
Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look
Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments
Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments
Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala
Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala
Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes
Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes
View all stories
Home > Movie News

DeThadi First Look: Ashish In A Mass Avatar

Published on May 1, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
May Release unlikely for Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
DeThadi First Look: Ashish In A Mass Avatar
image
Venkatesh and Trivikram Film Exclusive Updates
image
Manchu Vs Single War: Crucial Meetings Held
image
Akhanda 2 joins Sankranthi 2026 Race

DeThadi First Look: Ashish In A Mass Avatar

Young actor Ashish is back, and this time, he’s bringing the beat of the streets with him. Marking a major milestone for Sri Venkateswara Creations, it is the 60th production from industry stalwarts Dil Raju and Shirish, and it introduces fresh talent Aditya Rao Gangasani as director.

Unveiled on the occasion of Ashish’s birthday, the first look of the movie titled DeThadi makes a lasting impression. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Hyderabad’s street culture, the poster showcases Ashish in a mass avatar. Dressed in a vibrantly mismatched outfit, including jeans creatively printed with the days of the week, his look exudes a quirky, rugged charm.

Set against a celebratory backdrop of dancers and street drummers, the film promises an immersive experience. With Ashish delivering dialogues in Hyderabadi slang and undergoing a complete mass makeover, the role marks a fresh chapter in his career.

The movie will go on floors soon.

Next May Release unlikely for Hari Hara Veera Mallu Previous Venkatesh and Trivikram Film Exclusive Updates
else

TRENDING

image
May Release unlikely for Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
DeThadi First Look: Ashish In A Mass Avatar
image
Venkatesh and Trivikram Film Exclusive Updates

Latest

image
May Release unlikely for Hari Hara Veera Mallu
image
DeThadi First Look: Ashish In A Mass Avatar
image
Venkatesh and Trivikram Film Exclusive Updates
image
Manchu Vs Single War: Crucial Meetings Held
image
Akhanda 2 joins Sankranthi 2026 Race

Most Read

image
Chandrababu calls Caste Census foundation for Social Justice
image
Telangana Congress Govt claims credit for Modi Sarkar’s Caste Census move
image
Suspense continues over Group I postings

Related Articles

Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award Ketika Sharma Aura Look Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage Pooja Hegde Retro Look Ananya Panday Italy Trip Ruhani Sharma Looks Like A Peacock Srinidhi Shetty at HIT3 Pre release event Samantha Stuns In Blue Eesha Rebba Awesome look In Curvy Dress Nabha Natesh That brown-eyed chick? Disha Patani Hot In Yellow Dress Anupama Parameswaran Found Her Rhythm Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stylish Look In Brown Ruhani Sharma Hot Casual Look Malaika Arora NYC Trip SriRamya Paandiyan Half Saree Look Nimisha Sajayan Flawless Look Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes