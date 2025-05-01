May Release unlikely for Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu was announced for May 9th release and everyone is aware that the film will not hit the screens as per the plan. Pawan Kalyan has to complete the pending portions of shoot and the Tollywood circles predicted that the film may release during the third week of this month. We are into May and Pawan Kalyan is yet to complete the pending shoot of the film. The promotional activities too are yet to commence and May release for Hari Hara Veera Mallu is unlikely now.

There is no clarity about the new release date of the film. Pawan Kalyan has lost considerable weight and he promised all his producers that he would complete the pending shoots at the earliest. He also has to complete the shoot of OG and the team is making arrangements for a September release. After Krish walked out of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, AM Rathnam’s son Jyoti Krishna took charge as the director. Keeravani is the music composer and Bobby Deol, Niddhi Agerwal will be seen in other prominent roles.