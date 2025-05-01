CM Chandrababu launches 11 MSME Parks in one go

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu launched 11 MSME Parks in one go on Thursday. Marking one of the big moments in MSME landscape of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu launched these parks virtually from Atmakur in Nellore district.

The newly launched MSME Parks are located in Gannavaram, Puttaparthi, Anakapalli, Panyam, Pileru, Badvel, Done, Darshi and other areas. These 11 MSME Parks have been developed with an investment of Rs 216 Cr. Put together all these 11 parks have been spread over 909 acres.

Chandrababu Govt has been focusing utmost on development of industrial sector in Andhra Pradesh to create economic growth and new jobs. It sees Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector as one of the Prime movers to create jobs in large numbers. Besides launching 11 MSME Parks, another 39 MSME Parks are being developed with an investment of Rs 376 Cr.

Besides launching MSME Parks, CM Chandrababu Naidu also launched Flatted Factory Complex (FFC) located at Rambilli.

As Andhra Pradesh state has multiple natural and mineral resources, enterprising investors and entrepreneurs and skilled youth, CM Chandrababu Naidu hopes that promoting MSMEs will lead to all round growth. To ensure that MSME Parks are being setting up on a priority basis. Chandrababu Govt aims to set up atleast one MSME Park in every Assembly constituency by 2028.