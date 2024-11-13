x
Varun Tej's Matka USA Premieres Today

Published on November 14, 2024

Varun Tej’s Matka USA Premieres Today
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Tentative Release Date
Shockingly low bookings for Varun Tej’s Matka
Sukumar’s wise move for Pushpa 2 Item Song
TDP Leaders File Police Complaint against Rajini

Mega Prince Varun Tej and Sensible Filmmaker Karuna Kumar’s much-awaited periodic action extravaganza Matka is all set for a grand release worldwide tomorrow with premieres today in the USA. Shloka Entertainments, known for bringing Telugu blockbusters to the USA, is bringing the movie for the overseas audience.

Matka is an exciting rags-to-riches saga that follows the gripping journey of a young refugee from Burma, who overcomes unimaginable hardships to rise as the undisputed Matka King in the city of Vizag during the 1970s. The film takes audiences on a roller-coaster ride through the highs and lows of the protagonist’s tumultuous life, filled with ambition, struggle, betrayal, and the relentless pursuit of success.

Varun Tej delivers a career-best performance, bringing the character to life with remarkable depth and authenticity. His transformation into the character is one of the standout features of the movie that stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Nora Fatehi in the female lead roles.

GV Prakash Kumar’s music for Matka is other major assets, with tracks that have already become instant chartbusters. With top-tier production values from Vyra Creations and SRT Entertainments, Matka offers a great cinematic experience.

Don’t miss this thrilling, high-stakes action drama in theatres near you.

CLICK HERE!! for the MATKA USA Schedules.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC

Varun Tej’s Matka USA Premieres Today
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Tentative Release Date
Shockingly low bookings for Varun Tej’s Matka

Varun Tej’s Matka USA Premieres Today
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Tentative Release Date
Shockingly low bookings for Varun Tej’s Matka
Sukumar’s wise move for Pushpa 2 Item Song
TDP Leaders File Police Complaint against Rajini

