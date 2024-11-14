x
Vishwambara stress impacts Akhil’s Film

Published on November 14, 2024

Vishwambara stress impacts Akhil’s Film

UV Creations has delivered a series of flops and they are in a lot of financial stress. They spent ample time on Vishwambara and the film features Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. Vassishta is the director and the film is made on a massive budget. The film was in the Sankranthi 2025 race but it was pushed to summer due to various calculations. The makers have invested big on the film and are waiting for the release to recover their big investments. The film’s non-theatrical deals too are yet to be closed. UV Creations have planned a massive film with Akhil Akkineni in the lead role. He plays a warrior in this Rs 100 crore budget film.

Hence, they have delayed and pushed Akhil’s film to next year. Akhil’s project is expected to start during the second half of 2025. Meanwhile, Akhil will commence the shoot of Murali Kishor’s film and the pre-production work is happening soon. The project will start early next year and Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios are the producers. Akhil will complete the shoot of this untitled film before he takes up UV Creations’ film.

