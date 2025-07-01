Will Kannappa Achieve Breakeven?

Manchu Vishnu has a career of over two decades but the actor hardly scored super hits. None of his recent films made money in the recent years. But he took a huge risk with Kannappa, a big-budget attempt. He has spent close to five years on the film that released last weekend. Though the real budgets aren’t revealed, the team has spent lavishly on the film which is beyond the market of Manchu Vishnu. The actor also decided to take a risk and he did not sell off the non-theatrical rights of the film. The film started on a grand note and had a decent weekend in the Telugu states. Outside the Telugu states, Kannappa is a disaster.

The film slipped down on its first Monday and the early trends say that the theatrical run will end up by its second weekend. Vishnu is currently closing the digital and satellite deals and he would recover a portion of the budget. But the film has to collect more money in theatres to achieve the breakeven mark. The real budgets are known to Vishnu alone but it is clear that the film will struggle to achieve the breakeven mark as per the investments and the recovery till date. But the film is a huge relief for Vishnu as an actor. He is expected to do more films in the next couple of years and the lineup is ready.