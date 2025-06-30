PuriSethupathi: New Producer joins the Team

Sensational director Puri Jagannadh who has delivered a series of disasters has bagged a golden opportunity to work with critically acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi. The film is tentatively titled #PuriSethupathi and it will start rolling soon. Puri Jagannadh’s home banner Puri Connects will bankroll this pan-Indian attempt. The makers are collaborating with a new producer for this project. JB Narayan Rao Kondrolla will co-produce this untitled film on JB Motion Pictures along with Puri Connects banner.

Tabu is the leading lady and Duniya Vijay, Samyuktha will be seen in other important roles. Some of the top technicians are on board for this project and the shoot will be concluded in quick schedules. Puri Jagannadh will announce more details officially before the shoot commences. Vijay Sethupathi is extremely impressed with the narration of Puri Jagannadh and he signed the project immediately.