x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
View all stories
Home > Movie News

#PuriSethupathi: New Producer joins the Team

Published on June 30, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
#PuriSethupathi: New Producer joins the Team
image
Allari Naresh next titled Alcohol
image
K-Ramp interesting FL: Kiran Abbavaram in Lungi
image
NTR prefers Anirudh for back-to-back films
image
When director Jyothi Krishna changed Bobby Deol’s character in Hari Hara Veera Mallu

#PuriSethupathi: New Producer joins the Team

Sensational director Puri Jagannadh who has delivered a series of disasters has bagged a golden opportunity to work with critically acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi. The film is tentatively titled #PuriSethupathi and it will start rolling soon. Puri Jagannadh’s home banner Puri Connects will bankroll this pan-Indian attempt. The makers are collaborating with a new producer for this project. JB Narayan Rao Kondrolla will co-produce this untitled film on JB Motion Pictures along with Puri Connects banner.

Tabu is the leading lady and Duniya Vijay, Samyuktha will be seen in other important roles. Some of the top technicians are on board for this project and the shoot will be concluded in quick schedules. Puri Jagannadh will announce more details officially before the shoot commences. Vijay Sethupathi is extremely impressed with the narration of Puri Jagannadh and he signed the project immediately.

Previous Allari Naresh next titled Alcohol
else

TRENDING

image
#PuriSethupathi: New Producer joins the Team
image
Allari Naresh next titled Alcohol
image
K-Ramp interesting FL: Kiran Abbavaram in Lungi

Latest

image
#PuriSethupathi: New Producer joins the Team
image
Allari Naresh next titled Alcohol
image
K-Ramp interesting FL: Kiran Abbavaram in Lungi
image
NTR prefers Anirudh for back-to-back films
image
When director Jyothi Krishna changed Bobby Deol’s character in Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Most Read

image
High Tension in Tadipatri : Pedda Reddy detained
image
Uttam inspects Jurala: Rs 400 Cr alloted and Project safety assured
image
BRS Violent Attack on Mahaa News Office ?

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards