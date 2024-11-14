TG Vishwa Prasad makes a Bold Statement about 2024 Losses

People Media Factory is floated to work on a factory model and TG Vishwa Prasad announced of completing 100 films in Telugu cinema on a fast note. In this process, he has delivered several super hits and debacles. 2024 is a nightmare for the production house as all the films ended up as flops. Mr Bachchan is a massive debacle and TG Vishwa Prasad lost big money in the film. Sharwanand’s Manamey that was shot completely in London too left him in losses. In a recent interview, Vishwa Prasad admitted that he lost a lot of money this year. He made a bold statement about the losses this year.

“2024 is a bad year for People Media Factory. We lost a lot of money and the loss was a three=digit-number. We have stopped new projects and we will make a comeback next year” told Vishwa Prasad. He announced that People Media Factory lost over Rs 100 crores in a single year. One needs guts to make such statements. Vishwa Prasad has Prabhas’ Raja Saab, Adivi Sesh’s Goodachari 2, Teja Sajja’s Mirai and Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Telusu Kada in making.