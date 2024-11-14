x
TG Vishwa Prasad makes a Bold Statement about 2024 Losses

Published on November 14, 2024 by nymisha

TG Vishwa Prasad makes a Bold Statement about 2024 Losses
Vishwambara stress impacts Akhil's Film
Varun Tej's Matka USA Premieres Today
Rajinikanth's Coolie Tentative Release Date
Shockingly low bookings for Varun Tej's Matka

TG Vishwa Prasad makes a Bold Statement about 2024 Losses

People Media Factory is floated to work on a factory model and TG Vishwa Prasad announced of completing 100 films in Telugu cinema on a fast note. In this process, he has delivered several super hits and debacles. 2024 is a nightmare for the production house as all the films ended up as flops. Mr Bachchan is a massive debacle and TG Vishwa Prasad lost big money in the film. Sharwanand’s Manamey that was shot completely in London too left him in losses. In a recent interview, Vishwa Prasad admitted that he lost a lot of money this year. He made a bold statement about the losses this year.

“2024 is a bad year for People Media Factory. We lost a lot of money and the loss was a three=digit-number. We have stopped new projects and we will make a comeback next year” told Vishwa Prasad. He announced that People Media Factory lost over Rs 100 crores in a single year. One needs guts to make such statements. Vishwa Prasad has Prabhas’ Raja Saab, Adivi Sesh’s Goodachari 2, Teja Sajja’s Mirai and Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Telusu Kada in making.

Previous Vishwambara stress impacts Akhil’s Film
TG Vishwa Prasad makes a Bold Statement about 2024 Losses
Vishwambara stress impacts Akhil's Film
Varun Tej's Matka USA Premieres Today

TG Vishwa Prasad makes a Bold Statement about 2024 Losses
Vishwambara stress impacts Akhil's Film
Varun Tej's Matka USA Premieres Today
Rajinikanth's Coolie Tentative Release Date
Shockingly low bookings for Varun Tej's Matka

TDP Leaders File Police Complaint against Rajini
AP High Court: Police Right to File Cases Against Offensive Social Media Posts
Andhra Pradesh's New Deputy Speaker RRR

