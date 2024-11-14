x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Politics

AP Brings Back Original Size of Capital Region Development Area

Published on November 14, 2024 by nymisha

AP Brings Back Original Size of Capital Region Development Area

The Andhra Pradesh government has made a big change to help develop its capital region better. They have brought back the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) to its original size, covering 8,352 square kilometers. This decision will help both Amaravati and its nearby areas grow together.

The government is fixing earlier changes that had split up the capital region. They are now bringing back several areas that were taken away from CRDA earlier. These include parts of Bapatla and Palnadu districts. The Vemuru area from Bapatla district has been added back to CRDA. Also, areas like Sattenapalli, Pedakurapadu, and Chilakaluripet from Palnadu district are now back under CRDA control.

Experts who study city planning say this is a good move. They think it will help create better roads and business areas not just in Amaravati, but in all the nearby places too. The change will make it easier to build new roads and connect different parts of the region. It will also help connect the area better with important ports like Nizampatnam and Machilipatnam.

The expanded CRDA now includes many more villages. Ninety-two villages from Sattenapalli and nearby areas, plus sixty-two villages from the Vemuru area, are now part of CRDA. This means these areas can be developed as part of the larger capital region plan. The government can now more easily build roads and create new facilities in these areas.

Local people are welcoming this change. They believe their areas will grow better now that they are part of the capital region again. The government’s decision means that development will not just stay in Amaravati but will spread to nearby areas too. This will help create more opportunities for people living in all these areas.

The government plans to develop these areas as one big region. They want to build better roads, create new business areas, and make sure all parts of the region grow together. This will help make the entire capital region, including Amaravati and its surrounding areas, develop in a better way.

-Sanyogita

