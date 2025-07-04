Interesting Buzz: Venky turns Venkata Ramana

Victory Venkatesh is basking on the success of Sankranthiki Vastunnam. He is extra cautious and hasn’t announced his next film from the past six months. But his lineup of projects is almost out. Venkatesh will soon work with Trivikram Srinivas and the film is said to be a hilarious family entertainer. The shoot commences in the last week of August and it will release during summer next year. As per the ongoing speculation, Venkata Ramana is the title considered for the film and an announcement is due.

Venky and Trivikram wished to team up several times but the project was delayed. It is now on track. Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers of Venkata Ramana. Before this, Venkatesh will join the sets of Chiranjeevi and Anil Ravipudi’s film that is in shooting mode. Venkatesh has allocated a month for the film and he will complete the shoot soon. Venkatesh also has Drishyam 3 lined up for shoot this year.