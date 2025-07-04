x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Interesting Buzz: Venky turns Venkata Ramana

Published on July 4, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
ED Attaches Ranya Rao’s Properties Worth Rs 34.12 Cr
image
Allu Aravind responds about ED Investigation
image
Interesting Buzz: Venky turns Venkata Ramana
image
Pooja Hegde bags a Crazy Offer
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Dedication wows Team UBS

Interesting Buzz: Venky turns Venkata Ramana

Victory Venkatesh is basking on the success of Sankranthiki Vastunnam. He is extra cautious and hasn’t announced his next film from the past six months. But his lineup of projects is almost out. Venkatesh will soon work with Trivikram Srinivas and the film is said to be a hilarious family entertainer. The shoot commences in the last week of August and it will release during summer next year. As per the ongoing speculation, Venkata Ramana is the title considered for the film and an announcement is due.

Venky and Trivikram wished to team up several times but the project was delayed. It is now on track. Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers of Venkata Ramana. Before this, Venkatesh will join the sets of Chiranjeevi and Anil Ravipudi’s film that is in shooting mode. Venkatesh has allocated a month for the film and he will complete the shoot soon. Venkatesh also has Drishyam 3 lined up for shoot this year.

Next Allu Aravind responds about ED Investigation Previous Pooja Hegde bags a Crazy Offer
else

TRENDING

image
ED Attaches Ranya Rao’s Properties Worth Rs 34.12 Cr
image
Allu Aravind responds about ED Investigation
image
Interesting Buzz: Venky turns Venkata Ramana

Latest

image
ED Attaches Ranya Rao’s Properties Worth Rs 34.12 Cr
image
Allu Aravind responds about ED Investigation
image
Interesting Buzz: Venky turns Venkata Ramana
image
Pooja Hegde bags a Crazy Offer
image
Pawan Kalyan’s Dedication wows Team UBS

Most Read

image
Kharge turns tough taskmaster for T Congress leaders
image
Revanth Reddy inaugurates Malabar Gold’s manufacturing unit in Hyd
image
Warangal Politics Heat Up as Konda Family Faces Backlash

Related Articles

Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie