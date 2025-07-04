Allu Aravind responds about ED Investigation

Mega Producer Allu Aravind has been questioned by the officials of the Enforcement Directorate today about a scam that took place between 2017 and 2019. There are a lot of speculations and stories about Allu Aravind’s involvement and why he has been questioned. The top producer responded saying that he bought a property from a person who is involved in the scam and he was questioned. He also said that he is responsible and he attended the investigation.

“I bought a property in 2017 and I bought a stake from a minor shareholder. He took a bank loan and did not clear the loan because of which ED officials were involved in it. My name was mentioned in the books of accounts and I attended before the officials for the investigation. The media has made this proportionately big. As the case is under investigation, I cannot talk more about the issue” told Allu Aravind.