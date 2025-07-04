x
Allu Aravind responds about ED Investigation

Published on July 4, 2025 by swathy

Allu Aravind responds about ED Investigation

Mega Producer Allu Aravind has been questioned by the officials of the Enforcement Directorate today about a scam that took place between 2017 and 2019. There are a lot of speculations and stories about Allu Aravind’s involvement and why he has been questioned. The top producer responded saying that he bought a property from a person who is involved in the scam and he was questioned. He also said that he is responsible and he attended the investigation.

“I bought a property in 2017 and I bought a stake from a minor shareholder. He took a bank loan and did not clear the loan because of which ED officials were involved in it. My name was mentioned in the books of accounts and I attended before the officials for the investigation. The media has made this proportionately big. As the case is under investigation, I cannot talk more about the issue” told Allu Aravind.

