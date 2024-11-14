x
Home > Movie News

No Budget bars for Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli Film

Published on November 14, 2024 by nymisha

No Budget bars for Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli Film

SS Rajamouli is the biggest director of the country and he is focused on Superstar Mahesh Babu’s film. The film is planned for an international release and it will be shot across several countries of the globe. When Rajamouli is on board to make a film, any producer would have no question about the budget. Veteran producer KL Narayana is on board to produce the film and he paid an advance for Rajamouli years ago. Rajamouli and KL Narayana discussed the scale of the film and estimated budgets but the complete budget is not finalized or locked. Rajamouli spends crores on the pre-production work alone.

So as speculated, there are no budgets finalized for the film. The producer has decided to spend lavishly on the film and Rajamouli is also a master in doing business. The film will be in making for more than two years and it is said to be a forest adventure packed with loads of stylish action. Mahesh Babu’s makeover is being appreciated and he is participating in the special workshops. The shoot of this untitled film starts early next year. A press conference will be held by the team to announce the details before the shoot commences.

