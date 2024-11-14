NBK109: Balayya defers with Bobby and Producers over Title

Nandamuri Balakrishna is shooting for his 109th film and it is directed by Bobby Kolli. The shoot of the film is in the final stages and the makers have announced that the film will hit the screens during Sankranthi. The title along with a short teaser will be out tomorrow. Sarkaar Sitharam and Daaku Maharaj are the titles considered for the film. While Bobby and the producers voted for Sarkaar Sitharam, Balakrishna decided to go ahead with Daaku Maharaj. The film’s flashback episode has a powerful episode and Balakrishna will be seen as Daaku Maharaj in the episode. Hence, he felt that Daaku Maharaj is the apt title for the film.

The title teaser will be released tomorrow. Daaku Maharaj will hit the screens on January 12th across the globe. Thaman is the music director and Sithara Entertainments are the producers. Urvashi Rautela, Bobby Deol and Chandini Chowdary will be seen in other important roles in Daaku Maharaj. Balakrishna will soon kick-start the shoot of Akhanda 2 directed by Boyapati Srinu.