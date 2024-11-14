x
Home > Movie News

NBK109: Balayya defers with Bobby and Producers over Title

Published on November 14, 2024 by nymisha

NBK109: Balayya defers with Bobby and Producers over Title
No Budget bars for Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli Film
AP Brings Back Original Size of Capital Region Development Area
TG Vishwa Prasad makes a Bold Statement about 2024 Losses
Vishwambara stress impacts Akhil's Film

NBK109: Balayya defers with Bobby and Producers over Title

Nandamuri Balakrishna is shooting for his 109th film and it is directed by Bobby Kolli. The shoot of the film is in the final stages and the makers have announced that the film will hit the screens during Sankranthi. The title along with a short teaser will be out tomorrow. Sarkaar Sitharam and Daaku Maharaj are the titles considered for the film. While Bobby and the producers voted for Sarkaar Sitharam, Balakrishna decided to go ahead with Daaku Maharaj. The film’s flashback episode has a powerful episode and Balakrishna will be seen as Daaku Maharaj in the episode. Hence, he felt that Daaku Maharaj is the apt title for the film.

The title teaser will be released tomorrow. Daaku Maharaj will hit the screens on January 12th across the globe. Thaman is the music director and Sithara Entertainments are the producers. Urvashi Rautela, Bobby Deol and Chandini Chowdary will be seen in other important roles in Daaku Maharaj. Balakrishna will soon kick-start the shoot of Akhanda 2 directed by Boyapati Srinu.

NBK109: Balayya defers with Bobby and Producers over Title
No Budget bars for Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli Film
TG Vishwa Prasad makes a Bold Statement about 2024 Losses

NBK109: Balayya defers with Bobby and Producers over Title
No Budget bars for Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli Film
AP Brings Back Original Size of Capital Region Development Area
TG Vishwa Prasad makes a Bold Statement about 2024 Losses
Vishwambara stress impacts Akhil's Film

AP Brings Back Original Size of Capital Region Development Area
TDP Leaders File Police Complaint against Rajini
AP High Court: Police Right to File Cases Against Offensive Social Media Posts

