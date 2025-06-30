x
Aamir Khan about his Interaction with the Underworld

Published on June 30, 2025 by nymisha

It’s well-known that during the late 1980s and 1990s, the Hindi film industry was heavily influenced by the underworld. In the late 1980s, Aamir Khan made his mark in Bollywood as the star of his cousin Mansoor Khan’s directorial debut, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, released in 1988. As he rose to fame, Aamir like many of his contemporaries received an invitation in the late 1990s from the underworld to attend a gathering they were hosting in the Middle East. “I declined the invitation to join their event, likely in Dubai. Some underworld figures approached me with their invitation,” Aamir stated, choosing not to mention whether they were associated with the infamous gangster Dawood Ibrahim. “I prefer not to name them, even those within the film industry. That’s just my inclination,” he added.

Aamir Khan noted that they made numerous attempts to persuade him. They proposed financial incentives and promised to facilitate any requests he might have. Nonetheless, he remained steadfast in his refusal. “They swiftly altered their approach, insisting I must attend since my presence had already been announced, turning it into a matter of prestige.” Reflecting on that encounter, he shared, “That was the final time we spoke. I told them, ‘You’ve been trying to convince me for a month, and I’ve made it clear from the beginning that I won’t attend. You have considerable power, and you could easily force me against my will, but I won’t choose to go willingly.’ After that discussion, they ceased contacting me.”

At that time, Aamir Khan confessed to feeling a great deal of fear, not just for himself but especially for his family. “I had two young children at that point. My parents were extremely worried and advised me, ‘What are you doing? They are quite dangerous.’ To them, I replied, ‘I want to live my life on my own terms. I have no interest in going there,'” Aamir recounted. He expressed greater concern for his loved ones, including his two children, Ira Khan and Junaid Khan, from his former wife Reena Dutta. Aamir and Reena married in 1986, welcoming their son Junaid in 1993 and daughter Ira in 1997.

Aamir Khan’s recent film Sitaare Zameen Par is doing great business all over and the film completed its second weekend in theatres.

