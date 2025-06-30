Will Samantha make her Relationship Official?

After parting ways with Samantha, Naga Chaitanya got married to actress Sobhita Dhulipala. Samantha is focused on work, has health struggles and is leading life in her own style. The actress is rumored to be dating director Raj Nidimoru. Though they haven’t made anything official about their relationship, they are frequently spotted together adding fuel to the speculations. Strong speculations from the Bollywood media say that Samantha and Raj Nidimoru are all set to make their relationship official before the end of this year. Rumors say that they are all set to take their relationship to the next level very soon.

Reports also say that Raj Nidimoru is separated from his wife and Raj, Samantha are in a relationship from the past couple of years. Samantha has been doing projects in Bollywood and is working with Raj and DK for all their projects. Their journey started with ‘The Family Man: Season 2’. Samantha hasn’t signed any Telugu film and the actress is keen to make a strong comeback in Telugu. She produced a small budget film ‘Shubam’ and is in plans to produce more concept-based projects soon.