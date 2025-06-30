x
When director Jyothi Krishna changed Bobby Deol’s character in Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Published on June 30, 2025 by nymisha

When director Jyothi Krishna changed Bobby Deol's character in Hari Hara Veera Mallu
When director Jyothi Krishna changed Bobby Deol’s character in Hari Hara Veera Mallu

It is known that Bobby Deol is playing the role of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The period drama is directed by Jyothi Krishna. Initially, Bobby Deol shot some scenes in the film. But later, after the director watched Bobby’s performance in Animal, he decided to completely re-write and redesign his character in Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

“Bobby Deol’s garu performance in Animal was spell bounding. His ability to convey emotions through expressions alone, despite the character’s lack of dialogues was something we all were blown away. I decided to change the arc of his character in our film too, and give a complete makeover,” said Jyothi Krishna. His desire to improve the character’s arc and better fit the role’s strength was the key to bring emotional depth in Bobby Deol’s performance. The revised role amplifies certain aspects of the character’s personality and infuse more riveting and compelling performance.

The director made major adjustments to the character’s personality, backstory, motivation, and physical portrayal. Jyothi Krisna felt that Aurangzeb’s character needs a more compelling arc to do justice to Bobby Deol’s new-found stardom and live up to his expectations. “When I narrated the revised script, Bobby garu was very excited. He is an actor who always likes to explore different possibilities and present a newer version of himself to the audiences. In Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Bobby Deol looks more intense. His powerful screen presence, elegance and the way he expresses a lot with his eyes speaks volumes. Working with him has been a great experience,” shared the director.

