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Home > Politics

Modi Assures No State Will Lose Representation in Delimitation Push, Calls for Unity on Women’s Reservation

Published on April 16, 2026 by Sanyogita

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Modi Assures No State Will Lose Representation in Delimitation Push, Calls for Unity on Women’s Reservation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a clear message in the Lok Sabha as concerns over the proposed delimitation exercise continued to grow across political circles. Addressing Members of Parliament, he assured the nation that no state would face discrimination and that the existing balance of representation would remain intact.

The Prime Minister stated that the proportions followed in earlier delimitation exercises would not be altered. He emphasised that any future increase in Lok Sabha seats would strictly follow the same framework. His assurance was aimed at calming fears, especially from southern states that have raised concerns about losing political weight due to population-based seat allocation.

He made it clear that neither smaller states nor larger ones would face injustice and said that the process is fair for all states. He urged MPs to avoid politicising the issue and instead view it as a national reform that strengthens democracy. The debate comes at a time when the government is pushing forward the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026. This bill proposes increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha from 550 to 850 seats. It also works in alignment with the implementation of the women’s reservation law, the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which mandates 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and State Assemblies.

He also reminded the House of the political consequences of opposing women’s reservation in the past. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said women’s reservation could not be implemented in 2024 due to time constraints. Reinforcing his stance, the Prime Minister said that reservation for women is not a favour but a long-overdue right. He acknowledged that the country had delayed this reform for decades and described the present moment as an opportunity to correct that historical lapse.

Modi concluded his speech with a broader appeal. He urged all parties to rise above political calculations and act in the interest of the nation. He stressed that the world is watching how India approaches this reform, especially when it comes to empowering women in politics.

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