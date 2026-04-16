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Home > Movie News

Dil Raju gets a Promise from Allu Arjun

Published on April 16, 2026 by nymisha

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Dil Raju gets a Promise from Allu Arjun

Top producer Dil Raju has taken a break from big-budget films. He is lining up some of the biggest films in Telugu cinema for 2027. This year, he has DSP’s Yellamma, Vijay Deverakonda’s Rowdy Janardhan and Ashish’s Dethadi lined up. Dil Raju shares a great bond with Allu Arjun and the duo worked in films like Arya, Parugu and Duvvada Jagannadham in the past. Dil Raju is keen to lock Allu Arjun for a film but the Icon star has signed back-to-back films. He has Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film lined up after Raaka and he is committed to work with his home banner Geetha Arts soon.

After this, Allu Arjun has promised to work with Dil Raju and the project may happen in 2028. Dil Raju is on a hunt for the right director for Allu Arjun. He will finalize the script and director by the end of this year or early next year. The announcement is expected to be made in 2027. Dil Raju wanted to lock Prashanth Neel for Allu Arjun but the KGF director has several commitments. Allu Arjun has promised to do a film for Dil Raju and the announcement will be made very soon.

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