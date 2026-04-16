Rao Bahadur, 10x More Impactful Than C/o Kancharapalem

Satya Dev and Venkatesh Maha are coming together added Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya for an intriguing period drama, Rao Bahadur. Mahesh Babu is presenting the film with Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy, Anurag and Sharath are producing it. Team unveiled O Sundari Song composed by Smaran Sai and sung by Vijay Yesudas.

At the song launch event, Venkatesh Maha looked thrilled to talk about the story and film. He said, “For 5 years, I worked non-stop on script for this film. At one stage, I have decided to keep it aside and move on for another one but producers loved it and then Namrata Garu heard narration for six hours. She still asked many doubts and finally, we are here, ready to show you our labour of love in few days.”

He continued to say that Satya Dev is a phenomenal actor and they love to collaborate with each other any day. He continued to mention everyone who supported him and worked with him, for him stating that post release the film will really speak for itself and everyone worked for it as an identity and it has 10 times more impact than C/O Kancherapalem.

Satya Dev said, “We were supposed to make our own Rangasthalam before COK but we couldn’t. Maha narrated this story and I was excited. He can just call me and ask for my dates that’s how much I believe in him. But during first day, when make-up person I should come by 3:30 AM, I was shocked. For 5 hours, for 85 days, everyday I needed to be patient and Maha used to push everyone to give their best. I am proud of Rao Bahadur and it will be a great film in Telugu Cinema for sure.”