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Home > Movie News

Is Sreeleela focused on Bollywood?

Published on May 19, 2026 by nymisha

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Is Sreeleela focused on Bollywood?

Sreeleela has no Telugu films in her hand and all her recent Telugu offerings ended up as big disappointments. The actress decided to take a break from Telugu films and she also hiked her fee which made the producers hunt for other options. Sreeleela is currently focused on Bollywood. She is making her debut with Kartik Aryan’s film directed by Anurag Basu. This romantic saga is aimed for release this year.

Sreeleela is also paired up beside Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan and the film completed shooting without any announcement. Impressed with the assignment, Sreeleela signed the film and the filming took place in London. Kunal Deshmukh is the director and Ibrahim plays a marathon runner in the film. The film is titled Diler and is produced by Maddock Films. Sreeleela seems to be focused on Bollywood and she is keen to sign more Hindi projects. She is currently in talks for a couple of new Hindi films which will be announced soon.

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