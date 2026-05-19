Purushaha Trailer: A Joyful Family Entertainer

Pavan Kalyan Battula makes his debut as a hero with the forthcoming venture Purushaha, co-starring Saptagiri and Kasireddy Rajkumar in other lead roles. Produced by Battula Koteswara Rao under Kalyan Productions and presented by Saraswati Battula, the film’s previously unveiled teaser and other promotional material garnered a positive response. Meanwhile, the film’s trailer has now been released.

Purushaha arrives as a film rooted in everyday relationships, yet elevated by humour and lively character interactions. The trailer focuses on three husbands who, overwhelmed by their domestic challenges, initiate a chain of events that leads them toward legal intervention. This narrative setup paves the way for a neat mix of satire, family drama, and commercial flavour.

Newcomer Pavan Kalyan Battula shows ease in both comedic timing and dramatic expression. The ensemble cast, featuring seasoned comedians like Saptagiri and Vennela Kishore, adds strong comedic momentum. Female leads Rayancha Kokkura, Vishika, and Hasini Sudheer bring balance and emotional grounding to the story.

Director Veeru Vulavala has intentionally created a film that avoids over-the-top gags, instead relying on relatable situations and natural humour. The introduction of a superhero-style element gives the narrative a quirky, unexpected twist without overshadowing its family-driven theme.

The film’s technical finesse also stands out. Cinematographer Satish Muthyala’s visuals look lively, while Shravan Bharadwaaj’s music adds flavour to key sequences.

Overall, the trailer suggests that Purushaha aims to serve as a joyful family entertainer- simple, clean, and engaging enough to attract audiences looking for lighthearted cinema. The film is set to release in three days, on May 22.