x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Purushaha Trailer: A Joyful Family Entertainer

Published on May 19, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
KGF Beauty to Romance Ram?
image
Purushaha Trailer: A Joyful Family Entertainer
image
Is Sreeleela focused on Bollywood?
image
Charan’s Peddi Trailer Draws Unanimous Praise
image
Lokesh Pushes Andhra Pradesh as Future Energy and Technology Hub During Delhi Visit

Purushaha Trailer: A Joyful Family Entertainer

Pavan Kalyan Battula makes his debut as a hero with the forthcoming venture Purushaha, co-starring Saptagiri and Kasireddy Rajkumar in other lead roles. Produced by Battula Koteswara Rao under Kalyan Productions and presented by Saraswati Battula, the film’s previously unveiled teaser and other promotional material garnered a positive response. Meanwhile, the film’s trailer has now been released.

Purushaha arrives as a film rooted in everyday relationships, yet elevated by humour and lively character interactions. The trailer focuses on three husbands who, overwhelmed by their domestic challenges, initiate a chain of events that leads them toward legal intervention. This narrative setup paves the way for a neat mix of satire, family drama, and commercial flavour.

Newcomer Pavan Kalyan Battula shows ease in both comedic timing and dramatic expression. The ensemble cast, featuring seasoned comedians like Saptagiri and Vennela Kishore, adds strong comedic momentum. Female leads Rayancha Kokkura, Vishika, and Hasini Sudheer bring balance and emotional grounding to the story.

Director Veeru Vulavala has intentionally created a film that avoids over-the-top gags, instead relying on relatable situations and natural humour. The introduction of a superhero-style element gives the narrative a quirky, unexpected twist without overshadowing its family-driven theme.

The film’s technical finesse also stands out. Cinematographer Satish Muthyala’s visuals look lively, while Shravan Bharadwaaj’s music adds flavour to key sequences.

Overall, the trailer suggests that Purushaha aims to serve as a joyful family entertainer- simple, clean, and engaging enough to attract audiences looking for lighthearted cinema. The film is set to release in three days, on May 22.

Next KGF Beauty to Romance Ram? Previous Is Sreeleela focused on Bollywood?
else

TRENDING

image
KGF Beauty to Romance Ram?
image
Purushaha Trailer: A Joyful Family Entertainer
image
Is Sreeleela focused on Bollywood?

Latest

image
KGF Beauty to Romance Ram?
image
Purushaha Trailer: A Joyful Family Entertainer
image
Is Sreeleela focused on Bollywood?
image
Charan’s Peddi Trailer Draws Unanimous Praise
image
Lokesh Pushes Andhra Pradesh as Future Energy and Technology Hub During Delhi Visit

Most Read

image
Lokesh Pushes Andhra Pradesh as Future Energy and Technology Hub During Delhi Visit
image
Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Projects Gain Pace Under Chandrababu Government
image
Kerala Sets a New Benchmark for Political Decency

Related Articles

Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album