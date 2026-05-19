Charan’s Peddi Trailer Draws Unanimous Praise

In a refreshing contrast to several recent big-ticket releases, Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s rustic sports-action drama Peddi has earned an almost unanimous wave of positive response, with all 24 crafts of the film receiving recognition for their contribution.

While Peddi carries the commercial appeal expected from a Ram Charan starrer, it is far from a routine mass entertainer. Director Buchi Babu Sana has shaped it into an emotionally charged sports drama, presenting Charan as a gifted cross athlete navigating identity, grit, and an intense rural backdrop.

From social media reactions to national media coverage, praise has been pouring in for Ram Charan’s striking physical and emotional transformation, and for taking on one of the most demanding roles of his career. The strong ensemble cast playing impactful characters has further expanded the film’s reach and intrigue.

Buchi Babu Sana, only in his second directorial outing, is being widely applauded for tackling such a layered narrative with remarkable command. The technical departments- R Rathnavelu’s visually rich cinematography, AR Rahman’s evocative score, Avinash Kolla’s immersive production design, and Naveen Nooli’s sharp editing, are being celebrated for elevating the trailer to a cinematic event.

With the buzz growing louder by the day, industry insiders and fans alike believe Peddi is poised to emerge as the biggest blockbuster of Charan’s career.