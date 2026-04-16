Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh Lead Opposition Attack on Delimitation and Women’s Bill

A sharp political battle is unfolding over the proposed changes linked to delimitation and the Women’s Reservation Bill. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has accused the Centre of using these reforms to alter political representation. He said the moves could weaken the voice of backward communities and smaller states.

In a video message, Rahul Gandhi stated that the amendments go beyond women’s reservation. He argued that delimitation is being used to shift political power. He warned that southern and smaller states could face reduced influence if the process is not handled carefully.

He also raised concerns about representation for Other Backward Classes. He said OBC communities form a large share of the population but do not get fair political space. He demanded that the government use updated census data and conduct a caste survey before moving ahead.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh strongly backed this position. He said the proposed changes are politically driven and could disturb the balance between states. According to him, the real intent behind the bill is delimitation, not women’s empowerment.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge confirmed that several opposition parties will oppose the delimitation bill in Parliament. Leaders from multiple parties met in New Delhi and agreed on a common strategy. They support women’s reservation but oppose linking it with delimitation in its current form.

Other leaders also echoed similar concerns. Manish Tewari said the proposal could damage the balance of representation in the country. Regional parties have also raised strong objections.

The opposition has suggested an alternative approach. They want women’s reservation to be implemented within the existing Lok Sabha seats. They believe this will ensure fairness without altering the current political balance.

As the bill comes up for discussion in Parliament, the issue has turned into a major political flashpoint.