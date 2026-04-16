Megastar’s Director for Balakrishna?

Nandamuri Balakrishna is rushed with a number of offers and he turned the busiest among the veteran actors of Telugu cinema. The latest news is that young director Vassishta has narrated a script for NBK and got his nod. Vassishta directed Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambara and the film is due for release in July. NBK and Vassishta film may roll next year after Balayya completes his current commitments. Vassishta met Balakrishna and narrated a script for his son Mokshagna.

Along with that, Vassishta also narrated a script for Balakrishna and the veteran actor asked him to direct his film first. Earlier to this, Vassishta approached Chiranjeevi to direct Ram Charan but he ended up directing Chiranjeevi in Vishwambara. If all goes well, Vassishta and NBK film will roll next year. Balakrishna is shooting for Gopichand Malineni’s film and he will soon start Vijay Kanakamedala’s film. He also has Vivek Athreya’s film lined up for announcement.