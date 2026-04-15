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Home > Movie News

Middle East War Impact on Indian Biggies

Published on April 15, 2026 by sankar

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Middle East War Impact on Indian Biggies

Several Indian films are planned for shoot abroad and some of them are impacted because of the Iran and USA war. Several Middle East countries are impacted and the shoots planned are disrupted. SS Rajamouli has planned a key schedule in Middle East region and the schedule has been put on hold. Rajamouli and his team is in plans to shoot the sequence in a special set in the country or find an alternate location somewhere else. A clarity is expected soon.

Similarly, Allu Arjun’s Raaka was planned to be shot in Abu Dhabi. The schedule was planned to take place in February but it was pushed to post summer. With tense situations in Abu Dhabi, the team is now planning to erect sets in a studio in Mumbai. Atlee’s team is working on the budgets and the shooting schedules. Several other Bollywood films are impacted because of the war. At the same time, the theatrical releases of several Indian films are cancelled in the Middle East because of the closure of theatres.

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