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Home > Movie News

Varun Tej’s Bhari: Niharika’s Smart Plan

Published on April 15, 2026 by sankar

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Varun Tej’s Bhari: Niharika’s Smart Plan

Mega Hero Varun Tej is struggling to deliver a decent film. Though his attempts are appreciated, none of his recent offerings ended up collecting money. He has big hopes on Korean Kanakaraju and the film is in the final stages of shoot. The release plans of the film are yet to be known. Varun Tej has signed a sports drama titled Bhari and his sister Niharika Konidela is on board to produce the project. The film has been launched in a grand manner recently and Yadu Vamsi of Committee Kurrollu fame will direct the film. The pre-production work has been happening from the past six months.

Niharika has come up with a smart plan for the project. Zee Studios is investing in the film and they will hold the digital and satellite rights of Bhari. Varun Tej is asked to share the profits and he will take a minimal remuneration as the film is produced by his sister. Niharika and her team are in plans to complete the entire shoot in quick schedules in a budget that is valued for the non-theatrical rights. The amount paid by Zee Studios will be enough to complete the shoot and the post-production work of Bhari.

All the money that comes in theatre will be a profit for Niharika and Varun Tej. This is a safe bet considering the current market hurdles. If Bhari fares well in theatres, the film will leave Varun Tej and Niharika in handsome profits. Niharika has done the same for Rakasa and the film ended up as a profitable project for everyone.

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