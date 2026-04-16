x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Swayambhu Ra Ra Dheevara: Goosebumps Galore Song

Published on April 16, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
AP Women Ready to Lead the Nation, Says MP Byreddy Sabari in Lok Sabha
image
Swayambhu Ra Ra Dheevara: Goosebumps Galore Song
image
Singer Mangli’s Clarification on Allegations
image
Akhil Akkineni’s Lenin: Yetta Yetta is a Peppy Melody
image
One More Biopic for Aamir Khan?

Swayambhu Ra Ra Dheevara: Goosebumps Galore Song

Nikhil Siddhartha has undeniably set a new benchmark for cinematic grandeur with his upcoming Pan-India film, Swayambhu. Directed by Bharat Krishnamachari the movie is an orchestrated magnificent epic, brought to life on a staggering scale by producers Bhuvan and Sreekar. The makers have now unveiled first single, Ra Ra Dheevara from this highly anticipated film.

The song itself is a masterful auditory spectacle. Musical genius Ravi Basrur has composed an electrifying and pulse-pounding tune that instantly captivates the listener. Coupled with the profound and majestic lyrics penned by the acclaimed Ramajogayya Sastry, the track becomes an absolute anthem of valor.

Santhosh Venky elevates the composition further with his roaring and intensely powerful vocal rendition, breathing absolute fire into every single note. Visually, Ra Ra Dheevara is a breathtaking cinematic marvel that leaves the audience spellbound. The makers have presented an unprecedented scale of production, featuring colossal backdrops, rich framing, and immaculate attention to period detailing.

Amidst this visual splendor, Nikhil’s sheer dedication shines brilliantly. His transformed, warrior-like physique, formidable body language, and fierce looks dominate the screen. He looks every inch the legendary warrior, carrying the mammoth scale of the song effortlessly on his capable shoulders. Featuring Samyuktha and Nabha Natesh as the stunning leading ladies, the film is already generating colossal buzz across the nation.

Next AP Women Ready to Lead the Nation, Says MP Byreddy Sabari in Lok Sabha Previous Singer Mangli’s Clarification on Allegations
else

TRENDING

image
Swayambhu Ra Ra Dheevara: Goosebumps Galore Song
image
Singer Mangli’s Clarification on Allegations
image
Akhil Akkineni’s Lenin: Yetta Yetta is a Peppy Melody

Latest

image
AP Women Ready to Lead the Nation, Says MP Byreddy Sabari in Lok Sabha
image
Swayambhu Ra Ra Dheevara: Goosebumps Galore Song
image
Singer Mangli’s Clarification on Allegations
image
Akhil Akkineni’s Lenin: Yetta Yetta is a Peppy Melody
image
One More Biopic for Aamir Khan?

Most Read

image
AP Women Ready to Lead the Nation, Says MP Byreddy Sabari in Lok Sabha
image
Tejasvi Surya Compares TG-AP to India-Pakistan, Triggers Massive Telangana Outrage
image
Brotherhood in Power: Pawan Kalyan and Nara Lokesh’s Strong Bond

Related Articles

Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses