Singer Mangli’s Clarification on Allegations

Telugu singer Mangli has been named in a Micro Finance scam worth Rs 150 crores and the news created a sensation. A couple of times, Mangli interacted with the media, urged everyone not to spread fake news and she made it clear that she is not involved in any fraud. She issued an open statement that she is ready to face any punishment if proved accused in the scam. The Telangana singer issued a statement once again today.

“I am completely worried about the allegations. I am making it clear that I have no involvement in the case. The allegations are unstoppable against me. I am clarifying once again I am ready to co-operate for the investigation. I am not related to any scam. I have met Madhu Nayak in the past but I am not related to any of his businesses. After the news saw light, I have filed a complaint in the police station against Madhu and others. The justice has to be served for all the victims. Some of them targeted me personally. I am also a victim in this case. I lost my credibility. My family is suffering badly because of these allegations. I request everyone to rethink once again before making any allegations” told Mangli.