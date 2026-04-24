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Home > Politics

YSRCP MLC Anantha Babu Arrested

Published on April 24, 2026 by swathy

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YSRCP MLC Anantha Babu Arrested

In a dramatic turn of events, YSRCP MLC Anantha Babu was arrested by the police near the Rajahmundry court premises. The arrest comes in connection with allegations that he attempted to influence key witnesses in the murder case of his former driver, Subrahmanyam.

According to police officials, Anantha Babu had been on the run. He managed to evade arrest earlier when police first attempted to detain him. Reports suggest that he received prior information about the police action, which allowed him to go into hiding. This raised serious concerns within the department, leading to swift action against the investigating officer who allegedly leaked the information. The officer has been removed from duty since then.

Once a new officer took charge, the investigation gained momentum. Police began closely tracking Anantha Babu’s movements using technical surveillance and intelligence inputs. Acting on credible information, special teams were deployed near the Rajahmundry court.

Anantha Babu, who is already out on bail in the murder case, is now facing fresh charges. Police say he tried to weaken the case by influencing witnesses. Evidence indicates that four key witnesses were allegedly offered Rs 3 lakh each. There are also claims that threats were issued when they did not cooperate.

Anantha Babu had appeared in court along with his wife Lakshmi Durga in connection with a bail cancellation petition. He was detained soon after stepping out of the court premises. Following the arrest, he was shifted to Kakinada for further questioning.

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