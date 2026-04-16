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Home > Movie News

Akhil Akkineni’s Lenin: Yetta Yetta is a Peppy Melody

Published on April 16, 2026 by swathy

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Akhil Akkineni’s Lenin: Yetta Yetta is a Peppy Melody

The makers of Lenin are clearly aiming to strike a chord with the masses through their music. The film starring Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse in lead roles. Thaman composed the chartbuster first single titled VaareVaa VaareVaa. Now, he brings another groovy melody full of vibrant beats.

This is a high-energy track that leans into rustic musical roots while maintaining a commercial edge. Songs with earthy vibes often rely on rhythm and repetition to create impact, and “Yetta Yetta” follows that formula effectively. Its beats feel groovy, almost like a folk melody, which makes it instantly memorable and dance-friendly.

Akhil Akkineni brings a refreshing intensity to the song with his simple yet stunning dance movies, embracing a mass appeal style that fans enjoy. Paired with Bhagyashri Borse, the visuals gain an added layer of charm, as both actors match the song’s lively beats. Bhagyashri looks adorabke in the beautiful attires.

The vocals by Sri Krishna are amazing, while Bhaskarabhatla crafts lines that are simple yet catchy. Directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, the film is gearing up for a grand release on June 26th, promising a well-rounded cinematic experience.

Produced by Akkineni Nagarjuna and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Manam Enterprises LLP and Sithara Entertainments, and presented by Annapurna Studios, the film has editor Navin Nooli and cinematographer Leon Britto.

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